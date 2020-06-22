Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been receiving hate messages after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with other star kids, the netizens have called out the nepotism in the industry and how the real talent suffers. Taking to Twitter, Neerja actor shared screenshots of the hate messages where people slammed her and wished death for her future children. Also Read - Netizens Brutally Roast Sonam Kapoor For Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Trend #KaranJoharIsBULLY

Sharing the post, she tweeted, "Yes I've switched off my comment section and my parent's comment section because I don't want my 64-year-old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents."

Clarifying her viral clip on Koffee With Karan, she said that the clip is 7-years-old and at that time, he only did one film. She wrote, "Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family. That video you've been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out didn't know him, like he didn't know me and didn't say anything about me ell I now.. also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much won't about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest."

Speaking about karma being the great leveler, she tweeted, “Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you.”

Earlier, she posted that she feels privileged that she is the daughter of Anil Kapoor. Her post reads, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my father’s daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter.” (sic)

A few days back, Sonam has hit out at the people for blaming girlfriends, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death. “Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created an uproar on social media and netizens slammed Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma for promoting nepotism in the industry.