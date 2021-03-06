After Taapsee Pannu, director Anurag Kashyap broke his silence over the ongoing I-T raid by the Income Tax Department. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with Taapsee as they smile for the click. In the caption, he took a dig at the haters and informed fans that they have resumed shooting their upcoming film, DoBaaaraa. He wrote, “And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Taapsee Pannu's 'Not So Sasti' Tweet Over Tax Invasion Case, Calls Her 'Rapists Ka Feminist'

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen clad in a sheer net saree as she flaunts her contagious smile while sitting on the chair, while Anurag can be seen sitting on Taapsee’s lap and posing for the fun picture. Also Read - 'Not So Sasti Anymore': Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence on IT Raids Conducted at Her Residence

Check Out The Post Here:



Earlier, Taapsee reacted to the I-T raids at her residence and tweeted, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- “not so sasti” anymore.”

3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily

1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021



The official statement by Income Tax Department reads, “The Income Tax Department is carrying out search and survey operations which started on 03.03.2021 on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two Talent Management companies in Mumbai. The search operation is being carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The group is mainly engaged in the business of Production of Motion Pictures, web Series, acting, direction, and talent Management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices. During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on. Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs. 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also. At the office premises of the two talent management companies, a huge amount of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disks, etc which are under investigation. During the search, 7 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint. Search is continuing in all the premises.”