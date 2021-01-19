Amidst Tandav controversy, an FIR has been filed against producers of Amazon Prime’s yet another show, Mirzapur, at the Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur for allegedly promoting social enmity, showcasing abusive content, presenting the district in a bad light, and showing illicit relations on screen. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Arvind Chaturvedi who alleged that the show ‘has hurt his religious sentiments’. Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Quick Update On Tandav Row: In Talks With I&B Industry To Resolve Concerns

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya have been booked under the IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

SP of Mirzapur Ajay Kumar said, "Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has shown abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform."

Mirzapur Dehat SHO Vijay Kumar said that the complainant has alleged that the show has hurt his religious sentiments and has presented the Mirzapur in a bad light. However, he did not divulge into much details.

The series stars Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The new season has some new faces such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, and Anjum Sharma.

The crime thriller series, Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns, crime, and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of the mafia, rivalry, and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh.