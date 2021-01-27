After Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta claimed that Arshi Khan kept on blackmailing him in the last two years, she did not respond to his allegations. Now, her team has put up a clarification on Twitter and revealed some shocking details. In the long note, she said that while she was not talking to Vikas, his mother Sharda Gupta was in touch with her. She said that she threatened to reveal his mother’s plea to the media and said that she will file a Me Too case against Vikas. She further said that his enemies have asked her to post rape allegations against him on social media along with the photo of the alleged victim but she refused to do so without solid proof. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Is Rakhi Sawant Going Overboard With Her 'Love' For Abhinav Shukla?

Her post reads, "Yes Arshi Khan hated Vikas Gupta for 2 years. After his mother called her, Arshi threatened to reveal his mom's plea to the media. She also tweeted 'Me Too ayega' on her social media. All this is old and public news which Vikas is just going on and on about! Since he still hasn't juiced out his victim card, he will never reveal this: There came a point when his enemies asked Arshi to post a rape allegation against him on social media, along with a photo of the alleged victim. She refused to so this to anyone without solid proof and even told those people that Vikas may be bad but he would never rape someone. Vikas knows all about this incident and knows the person who tried to defame him."

"Post this incident, Arshi realised that people were targeting him through her and decided to get in touch with Vikas. Her dad patched them up and they both met for a long time at JW to talk about these things. She apologised and cried, not only because she wrongly troubled him but because in the last 2 years she missed her friend. Post their meeting, she continued being friends with all those people and helped Vikas obtain crucial evidence to avoid being framed. If Arshi starts to talk, she will be attacked for bringing out family matters. We are happy that she has stayed away and exposed who really wanted to talk family on national tv", post further reads.

So, #ArshiKhan knows too much & but won’t say anything as other people’s reputations are on the line. We have proof for everything mentioned in this statement but we value privacy & will not act unless required. #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/0fAiWHtDXB — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) January 26, 2021

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Vikas said that he had indeed told his mother to leave his house. He further confessed that he was broke and was left with a debt of Rs 1.8 crore. He revealed that his family kind of treated him as a cash cow and they even assumed that he would never have a family of his own due to his sexual orientation.