Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll, ahead of his first OTT release Laxmmi Bomb, and wrapping up shooting for Bell Bottoms in the United Kingdom, Akshay Kumar has already started shooting for the upcoming historical, Prithviraj. This news was confirmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film to IANS.

"Yes, we have resumed 'Prithviraj' shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule," Dwivedi said.

According to sources, Akshay began shooting on October 10 for Prithviraj and as usual, the schedule is tight and intense. "Sonu Sood has also started shooting from the 10th. The team has worked non-stop to ensure that everything was in place for this complex shooting schedule to restart," said the source.

Akshay’s co-stars Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt will also schedule to start shooting for the film again.

“It’s great news that big films are starting to shoot again, as it will make others more confident to restart the industry. We have heard that Manushi joins the shoot on October 13, and Sanjay Dutt will start shooting post-Diwali.”

As per Pinkvilla, the makers of the film dismantled the outdoor set of the film due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The director of the film Mohalla Assi post the rains and ease in restrictions that started the groundwork of the film.

Prithviraj is a film based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty. This film will also be an acting debut for former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Akshay Kumar is geared up for his first OTT release, Laxmmi Bomb, the actor is portraying a role of a transgender. It will be released in November 2020. The actor is already receiving a lot of positive feedback for his upcoming OTT release. He has multiple projects in his kitty, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.