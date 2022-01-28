Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty has received a lot of appreciation for her big Bollywood debut – Tadap, which also featured Tara Sutaria in the lead. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar and Ahan is once again excited to see his labour of love reaching an even wider audience.Also Read - Bollywood Always Makes Sardars do Balle Balle: Anjum Batra on How Sikhs Are Stereotyped, His Work in 83, And Kabir Khan

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Ahan talked about becoming an actor and how Tadap isn't really a 'typical Bollywood debut' film. He is Suniel Shetty's son and being from a film family has always made him answer questions on if he thinks he has had it easy in the industry. Adding more to what he has already said in many interviews, Ahan mentioned that he didn't even want to be an actor in the first place.

"I wanted to join the army. That was my passion. I absolutely love the Indian army. It was after I went to a drama school that I fell in love with acting and subconsciously because my dad was an actor, it kind of pushed me to pursue acting as a career," he said, adding that he doesn't have any plan B in mind – nothing that he can fall back upon if things don't go well for him in the movies.

Ahan also explained how he wouldn’t describe his debut journey as a ‘struggle’ because he understands how he’s priveleged to belong to a film family. “I don’t have anything to say to those who think I’ve had it easy. I know what I went through the whole training process (for Tadap). I worked hard. I don’t want to say I struggled,” he said.

He went on to say, “Being an actor’s son makes it easier because you have access to the directors and producers but getting into the industry is not as easy as people think. There’s a lot of hardwork that goes behind when it comes to training and workshops. Other than the performance, I’ve had to train myself in a lot many things for Tadap. I was training in martial arts for a very long time. The film didn’t have a lot of dance sequences so I couldn’t show that. At the same time, I would say Tadap is not a typical debut film.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is streaming on Disney+Hotstar currently. Did you watch it yet?