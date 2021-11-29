Aarya season 2: Aarya is about to enter the digital with Season 2 after becoming one of India’s most riveting thrillers and receiving an International Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series. Its trailer is full of unexpected twists, which makes it one of the most anticipated OTT shows. The trailer’s main question is: ‘Can Aarya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her once more?’ Aarya Season 2, featuring Sushmita Sen as an unwilling outlaw, is now available on Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India, and Ram Madhvani Films. The series is an official adaptation of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film, which was conceptualised and adapted for India by Ram Madhvani (Banijay Group). On December 10, 2021, Aarya Season 2 will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.Also Read - Kerala Makes RT-PCR Test Must For Travellers From Omicron Affected Countries | Check Guidelines Here

Sushmita Sen has opened out about her experience filming Aarya in the midst of a pandemic ahead of the release of the second installment. Sushmita explained, "We've evolved into lockdown experts! We either release or shoot during a lockdown, that's our new thing! When we wrapped Aarya 2 and said our goodbyes, we expressed our gratitude for the opportunity to work through the pandemic. There were a lot of people that had to stay at home, but it's also a good way to celebrate teamwork. We had Disney+Hotstar, Ram Madhvani's flick, as well as the full team and cast, all in one place. Everyone just pulled in and made it feasible by obeying the rules."

Sushmita added, "My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hrs a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult. But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean Aarya season 2 is a big leap from the first season!"

Lastly, "It's delightful to see the same series move with such pace and difference when you've already taken the story miles ahead and it was always used to be a question mark! Ram Madhvani used to say what are we going to do for the rest of the season? There's already so much and then he would say, wait for it, we have a lot of content; we have a fantastic subject! So, working during the lockdown period was amazing, we had to shoot in Jaipur which is Aarya's hometown and of course, patchwork was executed in Mumbai, so our schedule was executed pretty much through the lockdown."

The second season of Aarya follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children. Will her family continue to be her strength or will her own trustworthy people turn against her? Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.