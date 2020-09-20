Ahead of her 40th birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects back at her experiences and decisions that made her the woman she is today. Sharing her musings on Instagram along with a stunning picture, she wrote, “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG. (sic)” Also Read - Dear Bridesmaids, Here Are 5 Outfit Inspiration For Your Best Friend’s Wedding

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared Instagram stories revealing the prep for her 40th birthday. She shared a picture of kebabs in the making and wrote, “Birthday kebabs getting ready. By @reenz290.”



Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple issued a joint statement and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. – Saif and Kareena.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen lin Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.