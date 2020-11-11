The film Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi is all set to entertain the viewers this Diwali. The film will have a direct-to-OTT release and will be released on November 12 on Netflix. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film is bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. Also Read - De Dhana Dhan! Shahid Kapoor Preps For Jersey in Cricket Field, See His New Look

Here is All You Need To Know About The Film:

♦ The film revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to a twist in their fate. The main characters' lives intersect creating a bigger twist and much more confusion.

♦ Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of a con, Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of a regular man with his own set of ambitions, Abhishek Bachchan is a kidnapper who bonds with a little girl, Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the love interest of Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra plays the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapur and is caught up with a twist in his life, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a don.



♦ The plot of the film revolves around a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money and four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal.

♦ The film was initially scheduled for April 24, 2020 release but due to COVID-19, the film will be released on November 12, 2020 on Netflix.

♦ The film is produced by Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and features music by Pritam.



♦ The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.

Are You Excited To Watch Ludo?