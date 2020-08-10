Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2 is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and will soon have its direct-to-OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar. A day ahead of its trailer launch, makers have released the character posters of the lead actors leaving fans even more excited. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa Recovers From Infection, Discharged From Hospital

Alia took to Instagram to share the posters. In her own character poster, she looks fiery with an intense look on her fame and flames rising from behind. She captioned it, “Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain (True courage is what one must summon, despite fear).” Also Read - Poor Network Connectivity? No Worries, Nagaland Govt Plans to Provide Pen Drives Loaded With Study Materials to Rural Students

Aditya Roy Kapur looks jolly and happy as he smiles he embarks on a journey. The caption reads, “Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!”



The poster of Sanjay Dutt looks intense with facial injuries and an earthen pot with smoke coming out of it. The caption reads, ““Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!”



Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel also features Pooja Bhatt in an important role. The film will be released on August 28 on Disney+Hotstar. Speaking about the OTT release, producer Mukesh Bhatt told PTI, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.”