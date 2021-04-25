Ahead of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai worldwide release in theatres on May 13, Shah Rukh Khan’s new film is all set to release a week prior to Salman’s action starrer. However, there is a catch. Prashant Walde, who has been working as Shah Rukh Khan’s body double for the past 15 years, is all set to make his big debut with the film Premaatur, which is slated to release on May 7. The film also features Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Veer Singh, and Bindhya Kumari. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals MOCK Kolkata Knight Riders With Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose After Win

Helmed by Sumit Sagar, the film's story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Prashant and he has also produced the film along with Shantanu Ghosh, Satya and Praveen Walde. The film is pitched as a thriller, horror, and romantic drama. Prashant has dedicated the film to Shah Rukh Khan. Prashant, who hails from Nagpur, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan as his body double in films such as Om Shanti Om, Don, Chennai Express, Dear Zindagi, Raees, Fan among others.

For the unversed, Salman Khan's Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the silver screen after a sabbatical of three years with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo role. A source close to the development told ETimes that Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Siddharth Anand’s narration and that is why he decided to go with Pathan first. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film’s music is being composed by Vishal Dadlani.