Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation in shock. His family members and fans have been asking for justice since his death and keep sharing his pictures remembering him. Now, on his birth anniversary on January 21, his fans are trending the hashtag 'One Day To SSR Birthday'.
One Twitter user wrote, "A meaningful life is all about being real,being kind,being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant. @itsSSR Congratulations guys 105k tweets have done.. Keep it moving it's just ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY."
"You brought happiness to many people. And he taught me the strength to stick to justice. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY", wrote another.
The actor was born on January 21, 1986. His death case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Recently, during the court hearing, the Bombay High Court observed that the late actor was sober, innocent, and a very good human being. The bench comprising of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, “From his face, one can make out that he was innocent.”
He began his career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. He made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013). He was rose to fame with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Sonchariya, among others. He was last seen in Dil Bechara co-staring Sanjana Sanghi.
