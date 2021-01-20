Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation in shock. His family members and fans have been asking for justice since his death and keep sharing his pictures remembering him. Now, on his birth anniversary on January 21, his fans are trending the hashtag ‘One Day To SSR Birthday’. Also Read - Soni Razdan Supports Rhea Chakraborty After a Writer Showed Concern ‘Possibly Lost Chance at Career’

One Twitter user wrote, “A meaningful life is all about being real,being kind,being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant. @itsSSR Congratulations guys 105k tweets have done.. Keep it moving it’s just ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY.” Also Read - Media Trial Contemptuous, Hinders Justice: HC on Coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

“You brought happiness to many people. And he taught me the strength to stick to justice. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY”, wrote another. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birthday on January 21: Shweta Singh Kirti Urges Fans to Celebrate His Life, Help 3 People

Check tweets here:

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY

Love is eternal and it is directly connected to Soul. pic.twitter.com/wogYLkp60o — Soaham Chaturvedi (@oyeSKD) January 20, 2021

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/jt2EBeTUXS — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) January 20, 2021

I feel like you’re here somewhere 🥺 ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/yecN1OY92A — Ankit Bharadwaj (@itsAnkit07) January 20, 2021

The first edited video from me for our

Makhna 😘❤️ ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/YQmSQdCW9r — ✨ SSR forever ♥️ (@NVVadher1) January 20, 2021

“The greatest fear in the world is the opinion of others. And the moment you are unafraid of the crowd you are no longer a sheet, you become a lion. A great roar arises in your heart, the ROAR of freedom.” ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY

We need justice ⚖ pic.twitter.com/3cE8PmgLDM — AC.Malini 🇫🇷 ⚖ 🦋SSRian s🦋 (@itsSSR_Fr) January 20, 2021

Love makes the impossible happen & with our strongest Love 4 @itsSSR we will make the impossible possible too✌ Let us show the power of our love for Sushant❤@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @vikassinghSrAdv @republic

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY

Lots of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWqk6t0si8 — Anupama Dey (@Anupama13793455) January 20, 2021

We miss you dearly

Still we celebrate your birthday

Knowing you are in paradise

Smiling broadly

Your heart

Overflowing with joy @itsSSR ❤️ Sushi is all ready 4 his birthday bash with U all. Are you ready? ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @Stusha07928958 @shadowofphoton @SiaRajput5 pic.twitter.com/cseTY89U8A — AMK ✨💫🌈🦋 (@itsAMK__) January 20, 2021

SSR was a happy soul! He wanted to live his life! Pls grant justice to our brother. The world demands punishment for his culprits!!! @narendramodi ji,@AmitShah ji ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY https://t.co/fkIb0T5wkp — Divyanshi (@Nationalist9791) January 20, 2021

You are missed each and every day..

For u were someone special ❤ ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/7eN2a98b2x — Pritha (SSRF) (@Pritha_5905) January 20, 2021



The actor was born on January 21, 1986. His death case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Recently, during the court hearing, the Bombay High Court observed that the late actor was sober, innocent, and a very good human being. The bench comprising of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, “From his face, one can make out that he was innocent.”

He began his career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. He made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013). He was rose to fame with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Sonchariya, among others. He was last seen in Dil Bechara co-staring Sanjana Sanghi.

Watch this space for the latest updates!