Ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, netizens took to Twitter to trend the hashtag #VarunDhawan. While many users shared pictures of the actor with his bride-to-be, others shared hilarious memes. Many even shared his pictures with actor Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Big Fat Indian Wedding: Strict No Camera Policy at Couple’s Marriage Ceremony

One user tweeted, “Found this on Instagram must say they look beautiful together Red heartRed heart#VarunDhawan @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Venue in Alibaug is Exotic - All About Its Cost, Location, And More

“Tag that one friend who’s always by your side. #VarunDhawan #AliaBhatt”, wrote another. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug

One more user tweeted, “#VarunDhawan & #NatashaDalal is ready to tie the knot. People who watched his movies & are not invited.”

#VarunDhawan #NatashaDalal Varun is going to marry a girl whom he loves since school days and who has rejected him 3-4 times … Meanwhile Ranbir kapoor:- pic.twitter.com/AkpixnKrLf — 마륵 타망 (@3939Mark) January 22, 2021

#VarunDhawan congratulations ♥♥❤❤ Girls of varun squad

Pic1. Varun Dhawan is trending

Pic2. B,cz he is going to marry with his gf #NatashaDalal ♥♥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/15hMGi5lem — …..KRITI ….. (@Kritiii96) January 22, 2021

I agree that #VarunDhawan is not very good actor but he is definitely very good human being. To stay with a girl for more than 10 years and now he is getting married with a same girl is very big thing.And also his respect to all the senior & junior actor is always make him great. — Raju (@Raju23370187) January 22, 2021

#VarunDhawan & #NatashaDalal is ready to tie the knot . People who watched his movies & are not invited . pic.twitter.com/z8PVe5mQZR — Sachin (@Sarcasticbf) January 22, 2021

Whe I saw #VarunDhawan is trending

I remember only one thing:– pic.twitter.com/S9zZT554WJ — #ItsmYtHinkInG (@kaushal_02_) January 22, 2021

#VarunDhawan is going to get married

°°°

Meanwhile everyone * pic.twitter.com/mcv5gDEjZd — Snake (@Snakecasm) January 22, 2021

Varun Dhawan on 25th Jan :

I am here to confirm that i am married to Natasha.. Yeh le confirmation@Varun_dvn kab confirm karega apni shaadi??#VarunDhawan #NatashaDalal pic.twitter.com/2Hla7WUlyb — PREM (@varuniac_me) January 22, 2021



Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married on January 24 in Alibaug’s The Mansion House. Both the families have reached the wedding venue today morning. As per the latest reports, the household staff and hotel staff’s camera phones have been sealed after Natasha asked to take no pictures as she does not want the wedding pictures to be leaked.

A source told Times of India, “Varun has always been warm and friendly with his fans and members of the press. However, papa David Dhawan has asked for their family’s privacy, so their own staff or people working at the venue have been asked to avoid using cell phones. Given the pandemic phase, the number of guests have been strictly restricted and the staff accompanying them have also been asked to be minimal.”

The big fat Indian wedding will be attended by Varun’s close friends from the industry including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala, Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others.

The wedding will take place in the daytime followed by a grand reception in the evening on January 24.