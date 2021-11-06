Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful family portrait on his official social media handle featuring wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and daughter Shweta Nanda happily smiling for the camera. The actor on Instagram wrote, “Family prays and celebrates together .” Further, he wrote in Hindi, “Best wishes on this holy festival..have a happy Diwali.”Also Read - Diwali Film Releases 2021: List Of Films That Will Be Released In Theatres On Occasion Of Diwali, Watch Video To Find Out

The picture shows Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. The frame also featured Shweta Nanda’s son Agastya, daughter Navya Naveli (seated on the floor) and sister-in-law, Natasha Nanda. Also Read - Latest Bollywood News of Today: Aryan Khan And Raj Kundra Take Social Media Detox | Watch Video to Know Why

Check out the picture here:

Earlier, Amitabh had shared a picture on Diwali with just Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta and him in the frame. He had written, “Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time ..” Also Read - Shahrukh Khan's Journey to Mega Stardom: Top Famous Controversies Actor Had To Face | Happy Birthday King Khan

T 4087 – Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

The megastar said that the Diwali celebrations this year were calm. He wrote, “The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past…the celebration of this festive day…friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness…in the diyas of hope and prosperity.”

He added, “It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers…perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about…and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Goodbye, Brahmastra. He also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern and Jhund in his pipeline.