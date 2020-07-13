Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for novel coronavirus after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were contracted with the virus. Now, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that mother-daughter duo are stable and asymptomatic and that they don’t require to be hospitalised hence they are under home-quarantine. Also Read - After Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan Test Negative

Speaking to Times Now, Rajesh Tope said, “It’s a family decision, if they prefer to be at home, they can be at home. The protocol says if the patient is asymptomatic, it’s the decision of the patient and their family members to decide on that.”

Talking about contact tracing, he said, “It’s the protocol that all members in close contact are to be traced, so accordingly their swabs will be taken.”

Earlier, Rajesh Tope has confirmed the news of Aishwarya and Aaradhya contracting virus. He tweeted, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.” However, he deleted the tweet later.

On Sunday evening, Abhishek confirmed the news and tweeted, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

In the Bachchans family, four people have tested positive for COVID-19 – Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.