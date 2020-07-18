Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Friday night as they started showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, five days after being tested positive for the virus. As per a report on the channel CNN News18, both Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter are stable and in the isolation ward. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Admitted to Nanavati Hospital After Getting COVID-19

Along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were also tested positive for the virus. They got admitted to the hospital a week back after being asymptomatic. The other members of the Bachchan family – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli – have tested negative for COVID-19. All of them continue to be home quarantined until the second round of tests is conducted to rule out the further possibility of virus contraction. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi Wishes Speedy Recovery For Aishwarya Rai And The Entire Bachchan Family

Earlier, it was revealed that even though Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested positive, they were not showing any symptoms of the illness and were asked by the doctors to stay isolated at home. However, as they started showing mild symptoms, they were shifted to the hospital last night. On Saturday morning, the hospital informed the media that their vitals are stable and there’s nothing to worry about. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Finally Confirms Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Are Home Quarantined After Being Tested Positive

Meanwhile, Bachchan has been informing his fans about his health on a daily basis by using social media. In his latest tweet, he mentioned how both he and his family members are being treated well at the hospital and there’s nothing that the fans should worry about. He also thanked those praying for the well-being of his family members.