Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. After the latest swab test reports, it has been revealed that the mother-daughter duo has contracted the virus, BMC informed news channel ABP in a statement. Two members of the family – Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after being tested positive for the virus. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, her kids – Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli have all been tested negative. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: Prayers Being Held For Speedy Recovery of Bachchan Family From COVID-19

An official tweet made by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also confirmed the news. In his tweet, he mentioned: Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update Day 1: Nanavati Hospital Says Both Big B And Abhishek Slept Well, Had Breakfast

Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Comment on His Nana's COVID-19 Post Will Melt Your Heart — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 12, 2020

Earlier, the rapid test report of the rest of the family members suggested that they were not infected with the virus. However, in the swab test reports, that came out today, more members of the Bachchan family were found tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, four members of the Bachchan family have been found infected with the deadly virus. On Sunday morning, the BMC sanitised and sealed the Bachchan residence Jalsa. It was on Saturday night that both Big B and his son took to Twitter to reveal that they have contracted the virus and have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. On Sunday morning, an official from the hospital talked to news agency PTI and informed that both the actors are doing fine, they slept well and had their breakfast.

In his tweet made on July 11, Abhishek requested all to not panic and create rumours about their health. The rest of the family members from the Bachchan family have been quarantined at home for the next two weeks after which more tests will be conducted again.