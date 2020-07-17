Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was tested positive for the coronavirus last week, has now been shifted to the hospital. News agency ANI reported that Aishwarya has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital while her daughter continues to be quarantined at home. Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to the same hospital on Saturday last week. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Pens Thankful Note For His Well Wishers From Hospital, ‘We Express Our Bountiful Gracious Gratitude to You All’

Earlier, it was reported that both Aishwarya and daughter had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and the doctors had advised them to stay at home and take strict precautionary measures. ANI tweeted on Friday night: “Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Earlier, she was home quarantined after she tested positive for #COVID19. ” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Makes an Interesting Post From Hospital, Writes About People And Their Dangerous Behaviour

The other members of the family – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli – were tested negative for the virus. They will be tested again after a few days.

Earlier today, Big B took to Twitter to thank all who have been praying for the well-being of his family and sending good wishes across. Both he and Abhishek have reportedly been stable and recuperating well. Apart from the family members, 30 more people who came in contact with them were tested for the virus. So far, no one apart from the four members of the Bachchan family has been found tested positive.

We wish them all a speedy recovery!