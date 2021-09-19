Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media announcing that the shooting of her upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan has been completed. The Bollywood actor shared a fresh poster of the movie mentioning that the first part of the period drama will be releasing in summer 2022. The poster also had ‘Filming Complete’ written on it.Also Read - Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Her Role In Thalaivii, Not Kangana Ranaut, Reveals Simi Garewal

While the first look has from the movie has not been released yet, this poster has surely left fans excited. "Can't wait…to see," one of the fans commented on Aishwarya's post. Another social media user congratulated Aishwarya and wrote, "Congrats Aishwarya and good luck ❤️❤️ can't wait to see you more again."



The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s famous historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni). Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. Earlier in August this year, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the sets of the movie went viral on social media. In the picture, Aishwarya was seen wearing a red saree with gold jewellery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan along with alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

