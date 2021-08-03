Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lookalike: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had several lookalikes and many women have drawn comparisons with the diva because of how similar they look to former Miss World. Joining the bandwagon is the Indian social media influencer Aashita Singh, who has created a buzz on social media for being a doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Also Read - Devdas Completes 19 Years: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Dhoti Kept Falling Off' As He Shares Unseen BTS Pictures

Aashita has numerous videos uploaded on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen lip-syncing to Aishwarya's famous dialogues from her popular films.

Watch Here:

Earlier, actor Sneha Ullal, Manasi Naik, and Pakistani celebrity Aamna Imrann have been in the news for looking very similar to Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. She has joined the shoot for the film. Recently, she was seen with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she visited her co-star Sarathkumar’s home.

She was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.