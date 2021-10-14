Mumbai: If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of beauty and fashion, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is no different. Aishwarya’s 9-year-old daughter is winning hearts and making headlines. On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, a video is going viral on social media in which Aaradhya can be seen singing Siya Ram’s prayer. The video has been shared by Aaradhya Bachchan’s fan club and is gaining immense love from social media users.Also Read - Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Zee TV’s One-of-its-Kind Celebrity Chat Show That Offered Right Emotions in 2002

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen singing Siya Ram prayer with folded hands. She looks cutest in a pink-colored frock. Several fans took to the comment section of Aaradhya’s video and expressed happiness. “Very nice singing Aradhya. Mummy papa Dada ji aur dadi ke Achhe Shanskar Bali Bati hai,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user requested Aaradhya’s grandfather and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to sing the same prayer in his voice and wrote, “Amitabhji please…yahi bhajan aap apni awaj mein gayein.,chaar chaand lag jayenge..(Amitabh please, it will be delighted to listen to the same prayer in your voice).” Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Announces Wrap-Up of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Movie To Release In 2022

Aaradhya Bachchan’s Viral Video:

Aaradhya is often spotted with her mother. Whether it is at the airport or in some award function, Aishwarya never leaves her daughter alone. Earlier in August, Aishwarya grabbed eyeballs after her video dancing along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya went crazily viral on social media. The video was from Aishwarya’s cousin’s wedding.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were blessed with their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.