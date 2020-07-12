After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also went through the COVID-19 test. Now, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed that both the actors have tested negative for coronavirus. They were tested using a rapid antigen kit and now they are under self-quarantine for the next two weeks. The Daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo will be tested again after their quarantine period is completed. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: Prayers Being Held For Speedy Recovery of Bachchan Family From COVID-19

Pednekar said in a statement, "Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were tested last night using rapid antigen kit. Both have tested negative, but have been quarantined for 14 days. They will be again tested after their quarantine period is completed."

"BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan's residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has also done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed", she added.

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bacchan and Aishwarya, has also tested negative for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive and confirmed the news on social media. Big B tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t.” (sic)

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you”, tweeted junior Bachchan.

Prayers are being held in different parts of their speedy recovery.