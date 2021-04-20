Mumbai: Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan turned 18 today. In two separate posts on Instagram, both the parents expressed their emotions and shared never-seen-before pictures of their daughter while wishing her the best on her birthday. In her post, Kajol recalled the journey of becoming a mother for the first time and how Nysa turned her into a teacher and a friend. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Announces Debut Web-Series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness on Daughter's Birthday

Kajol also reminisced the time when she felt scared before Nysa's birth and how when she turned 10, it felt like she was a student. The actor mentioned that her daughter has become a woman who can fly high. She shared a picture of herself holding baby Nysa in her arms.

The caption on the post read, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! ❤️ happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good😉" (sic)

Daddy Devgn shared a picture in which s a grown-up Nysa was seen posing with him. The caption of Ajay’s post talked about the ‘small joys’ of life in difficult times like these. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing. 🙏” (sic)

Kajol and Ajay have kept both their kids – Nysa and Yug away from the media glare. Both the parents are of the opinion that they are enough for public scrutiny because they have chosen such professions but until their kids choose to put themselves out in the media on their own, they will continue to protect them.