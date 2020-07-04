Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to make a film on India-China face-off in Galwan Valley. The cast and crew and other important dates are still under finalisation stage. The shooting of the film will begin once the coronavirus pandemic is over in the country. Also Read - Amid Ladakh Standoff, India Raises 'Strong Concerns' Against Pak Forces Trying to Infiltrate Border

The official statement reads, “Ajay Devgn Ffilms & Select Media holdings LLP join hands to showcase the strength of our Indian Army during the recent Galwan Valley incident! It is a known fact that actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has always supported movies or characters that portrays Strength and Valour. The actor, in past, who has shouldered films like LOC: Kargil, The Legend of Bhagat, Tanhaji, Singham, and RAID amongst others is all set to showcase the Might, Valour & Sacrifice of the Indian Army during the infiltration of China at the Galwam Valley recently. On 15 June, our troops were ambushed. The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers of 16th Bihar Regiment including its commanding officer, Colonel Santosh Babu. At a de-escalation meeting following the incident, China accepted hat the Chinese commanding officer was also killed in the melee. US Chinese soldiers were killed. 20 of our brothers laid their lives to assert the Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty of our Mother Land, It is their story! It narrates the story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army. The cast and crew are under finalisation.” Also Read - WION Website Blocked in China After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Including TikTok And UC Browser

IT’S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/yaM6rPcK7Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar. he film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar and is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.