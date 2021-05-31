Ajay Devgn buys a new bungalow: Actor Ajay Devgn has bought a new property in Mumbai quite close to where he currently resides. The popular actor has purchased a bungalow which is spread across 590 sq yards and costs around Rs 60 crore. A report in Times of India revealed that Ajay had locked the deal last year, however, it was in May this year that things got finalised. Also Read - Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu And Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For 'Komaram Bheem'

Ajay has got this bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn (his mother) and Vishal Devgan (his real name). The bungalow was transferred and the formalities were finalised on May 7 this year. The new bungalow is situated in the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu. The locality is home to many fellow Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, and others.

As mentioned in the report, the renovation work has already begun at the bungalow and Ajay has believed to have got a very fine deal due to the pandemic. The property earlier belonged to the late Pushpa Valia.

At the work front, the actor will next be seen making a special appearance in Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi in which the actor will be seen reprising his Singham avatar on-screen. He is also awaiting the release of his movie Bhuj: The Pride of India which will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. He has collaborated with Shetty again for Golmaal 5 and has got brief appearances in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Mayday and Maidaan are also in the pipeline along with his debut web series with Disney+Hotstar.