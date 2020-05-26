Bollywood’s villain Sonu Sood is a real-life hero as every day he is arranging buses to transport stranded migrant labourers to their homes in various states. The actor takes permission from the state government to send workers back to homes. Appreciating the initiative, Singham actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday lauded Sonu Sood for organising and sponsoring bus rides for migrant labourers stranded in Mumbai. Also Read - How Sonu Sood Replies to Migrant Workers on Twitter Deserves Whole New Round of Appreciation

Ajay Devgn wrote in his tweet, “The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu”. Also Read - Smriti Irani Praises Sonu Sood For Helping Migrant Workers, Says 'Your Kindness Makes me Feel Proud'

Have a look:



Sonu Sood who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg arranges safe road travel for the migrants, workers to ensure that they reach their homes safely. Several other celebrities like Farah Khan, Shikhar Dhawan lauded the Happy New Year actor for making the efforts.

There are videos and pictures of Sonu Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses that have been winning hearts on the internet. We often see Sonu Sood replying on Twitter to those approaching him for help, with the words: “Pack your bags” or “get ready to hug your mom”. These have become the subject of memes too.

Not only this, Sonu Sood provided meal kits to the workers too. Sonu told IANS, “I can’t express in words how it feels to see the people in distress, finally set out on their journey home comfortably. I had been reading a lot on how the migrants were walking hundreds of kilometres along with their families sans food or water. It really disturbed me and I could no longer just sit and sulk about it. I decided to do my bit as a fellow countryman and as a human, of course, by taking government permission too.”

“The visuals of migrants, especially babies and the elderly walking a deadly distance with bruises on their feet, really made me feel very sad. It becomes necessary to spring into action at times rather than just cribbing and simply feeling bad for them. I am extremely happy that I could help the migrants in my own way and I shall continue to help as much as I can,” Sonu said.

“Basic transport is all that they are asking so that they can return home, to their loved ones at a crucial time. Also, I would really like to thank my good friend Neeti Goel for being a part of this initiative,” he added.