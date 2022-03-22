Ajay Devgn on The Kashmir Files: Actor Ajay Devgn says the films being made on real-life incidents have found their place in the hearts of the audience because of the emotions they appeal to. The actor was at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Runway 34 when he answered a question about making a film on real-life incidents. The actor was asked if picking a real incident has become the best way to connect with the audience in the light of the success that The Kashmir Files has achieved at the Box Office.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 11: Rs 200 Crore is Cakewalk For Vivek Agnihotri's Film - Check Detailed Collection Report

As reported by ETimes, Ajay said it isn't about picking any real-life incident and make a film on it but about identifying the right kind of story which could be both real or fictional. The actor, who is debuting as a director with Runway 34, said, "It's not like that. And it's not happening just in India, but the rest of the world as well. I have done biographical films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh. When you hear stories, some of them are so inspirational."

Ajay added that the whole idea is to present a story that the audience understands and absorbs. He said, "Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can't write fiction like that. The idea is not to hunt true incidents to make a film. But what happens is, when you hear a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that's why we pick it up, otherwise, we create our own stories."

Runway 34 is a film partially based on real-life incidents. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn himself, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Aakanksha Singh among others. The film slated to hit the screens on April 29.