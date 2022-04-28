New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has spent over 30 years working in the film industry and he feels that it’s his responsibility to clear misconceptions surrounding his workplace. The actor is all set with his next film – Runway 34 which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh among others in important roles. Speaking to india.com in an exclusive interview, Ajay spoke about putting efforts to straighten people’s perception of Bollywood.Also Read - Ajay Devgn on Experiencing Ups And Down in Marriage With Kajol: 'Disagreements Are There...'

Ajay has worked as an actor, producer, and director in the industry. He started working in the movies with his father, famous action-choreographer Veeru Devgan and would edit action scenes for him at the age of 11. The actor says he started working really early in his life because he knew this was his calling and he always liked to try his hands on new things – whether technical or creative. For Ajay, Bollywood is like any other industry which reflects the society we live in.

Ajay Devgn talks about people’s perception of Bollywood: They think it’s not a good place

When asked about one thing that he has observed while working for the last 30 years in the industry, Ajay said he has seen people thinking that the industry is not a good place. He said, "My personal experience has been very good. But, I've observed that people have a very strange perception of the industry. They don't think Bollywood is a good place to be in or to work in. Every industry has good and bad people. Society has all kinds of people and Bollywood is a part of the same society. Now, if someone has done something wrong in the field, that doesn't mean that the entire industry is a bad place. Sometimes, people who don't know the industry closely make that perception and sometimes, people from within the industry create that unwelcoming perception for others. We have lovely people in the industry. We support each other and there's absolutely nothing that you should fear."

Ajay also talked about being a director and how his experience while growing up helped him in helming a film. When asked if being an actor helps him in direction, he said, “I don’t know about that but since I’ve been in this industry for the last 30 years, experience does count. I have worked with so many people in these years – both talented ones and people who are not so talented. I’ve seen all kinds of work. And I’ve been doing this since I was a kid – from assisting to making films, to editing to handling camera also… I think that is a big advantage.”

Watch this space for the full interview with Ajay Devgn!