Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn has recently purchased a bungalow worth Rs 47.5 crore in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The property is spread across 474.4 square feet. Reportedly, the Golmaal actor took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore for the property. As per the reports, the deal was finalised in November or December 2020, and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society transferred the property in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn (mother's name) and Vishal Devgn (Ajay Devgn's real name) on May 7.

Currently, Ajay Devgn and his family reside in Shiv Shakti Bungalow which is also very close to the new bungalow purchased by the actor. It has a carpet area of 6,500 square feet and the actor has paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.73 crore to lock the deal. The bungalow was purchased on December 29, 2020, and the loan was taken on April 27, 2021, as per the Bollywood Hungama report. The locality is home to many stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, among others.

The renovation of the home has already begun at the bungalow keeping in mind the taste of the actor and his family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He will be seen reprising the role of Singham in the popular franchise. He is also awaiting the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar. He will also be seen in Golmaal 5 and will be making a special appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, MayDay, Maidaan are also in his pipeline along with his debut web series with Disney+Hotstar.