Actor Ajay Devgn turned action director for his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India after no action choreographer was available due to the COVID-19 crisis. Before the lockdown, the team had to shoot two crucial action scenes featuring Ajay and Sanjay Dutt's characters and the former came to the rescue. In the absence of action director Peter Hein, director Abhishek Dudhaiya and the rest of the team turned to Ajay and the actor took out a leaf from his father's work, celebrated action director Veeru Devgan, to perform the job.

A report in Mid-Day suggested that Ajay choreographed a 'hand-t0-hand combat scene' and another scene that featured Sanjay and Sharad Kelkar fighting the baddies from the Pakistan army. Even though the South stunt director had choreographed the rest of the scenes, he was unavailable in mid-March when the nationwide lockdown was going to be announced. The report quoted a source saying, "Since producers Ginny Khanuja, Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh, and Kumar Mangat Pathak had booked the Powai studio and got the combination dates of the concerned actors, they requested Ajay to take charge. Anyone who has worked with the actor has noticed his expertise in mounting a high-octane fight scene, like father Veeru Devgan."

The news was confirmed by the film's team that said Ajay did a fab job with the two scenes he choreographed. There's still a week of shooting left including two days with the actor. Bhuj: The Pride of India is set in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and Ajay plays the role of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi apart from Ajay, Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar among others.