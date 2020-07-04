Actor Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidaan gets a new release date. The film will now release on August 13, 2021. Taking to social media, Ajay announced the news with its poster and wrote, “2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021 (sic).” Also Read - Ajay Devgn Announces Film on India-China Face-off at Galwan Valley That Narrates Story of 20 Indian Army Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jul 3, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

This is the third time the release date of the film has been postponed. Earlier, it was delayed from November 27 to December 11, 2020 and now it has been delayed to next year Independence Day release.

The film is based on the golden year of Indian Football. Ajay will portray Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of Indian Football from 1950 until his death in 1963, in Maidaan. In January this year, Ajay shared the first look of the film and wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan (sic).”



Sharing another poster, he wrote, “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai (sic).”



Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film features Priyamani apart from Ajay Devgn. Notably, this is the first sports biopic featuring Ajay Devgn. Earlier speaking about the release of the film, director Sharma said that the team is in no hurry to release the film because the subject of the film needs full attention and they want to do justice to the story. He also said, “The aim is to do something special with the life of a very special athlete by using an actor who is known to bring an extraordinary quality to the table.”