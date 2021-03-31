Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. The former Bigg Boss contestant was detained by the NCB on Tuesday night from the Mumbai airport after which he was taken into custody and was questioned for over eight hours. Also Read - Ajaz Khan Detained in Drugs Case; NCB Picked Him From Mumbai Airport

As reported by news agency PTI, Khan's name cropped up in the case after the agency interrogated drug peddler Shadab Batata who was arrested a few days back in Mumbai. NCB also raided Khan's residence and other properties in the Andheri and Lokhandwala areas of the city. While he was picked from the airport on Tuesday evening, Khan maintained that he had himself come to meet the officers.

The news of his arrest by confirmed by the NCB on Wednesday morning. News agency ANI tweeted saying, "NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau" (sic)

NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

Ajaz Khan talked to the media outside the NCB office in South Mumbai and claimed that he had just landed in the city and came to meet the officers regarding the case.

This is not the first time, Ajaz has landed in a controversy. Last year, in April, he was arrested for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live session. The actor was arrested on charges of defamation, hate speech, and violation of prohibitory orders. Later, he was granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. A case was registered under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the actor.

In 2019, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the cyber wing of Mumbai Police for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred. A case was registered against him in Mumbai for creating and uploading videos with inappropriate content to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and to spread hatred among the public.