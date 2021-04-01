Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday after which he was taken to the special NDPS court following a medical checkup. The court has reportedly sent the actor into a three-day NCB custody after his name cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata. Also Read - Why is NCB Not Giving a Clean Chit to Arjun Rampal in Drugs Case - 5 Important Points

Now, as reported by Mid-Day, the NCB has claimed that Ajaz Khan was associated with the Batata gang for over three years and was a regular supplier of drugs. The agency also mentioned that he's suspected of both consuming and supplying drugs at Bollywood parties, however, the investigation is still on.

Ajaz Khan supplies drugs at Bollywood parties, suspects NCB

The anti-narcotics agency has recovered a chat between Ajaz and Shadab that suggests that they were involved in drug dealing together. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede added that they are sending Ajaz's phone to the forensic lab to extract the conversations that he might have deleted. The daily quoted him as saying, "Shadab was arrested last week and Ajaz was in contact with him. We suspect Ajaz may have deleted the WhatsApp chats between Shadab and him. We will send Ajaz's mobile phone to the forensic lab."

Ajaz Khan denies his association with drug lord Shadab Batata

Ajaz has denied all the claims and has maintained that the four pills that the NCB found at his residence belonged to his wife who recently suffered a miscarriage and has been using the medicine to fall asleep. The actor's lawyer Ayaz Khan was quoted as saying, "The voice note that the NCB has received is a year old and no drugs have been recovered from Ajaz's house. The medicines which have been found in his house belong to his wife."

It was in a separate NCB raid last week that the agency had arrested Shadab with drugs worth Rs 2 crore. He has been in NCB’s custody ever since.