Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Wednesday morning, was taken for a medical check-up late in the day. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi outside the South Mumbai office in the city where he talked to the media briefly and mentioned that the four pills that the agency found at his residence belong to his wife who suffered a miscarriage recently.

As reported by the central agency, the actor has been arrested for his links with the Batata Gang. NCB had conducted raids at his properties in the city on Tuesday during which the team recovered Alprozol tablets that are also used as anti-depressants. However, the agency made it clear that the Bigg Boss 7 actor has primarily been arrested after his name cropped during the interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata who was arrested a few days back in a drugs case that NCB is investigating.

The official statement by the NCB in the same case read, "Ajaz Khan is arrested for his connection with Batata Gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang."

Ajaz gave a clarification on his arrest and told the media, “Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants.” The actor is married to Andrea Khan and has a son named Alexander Khan.