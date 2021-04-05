Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-related case, has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The central agency released an official statement revealing the actor’s diagnosis, also confirming that the members who were involved in interrogating him, will also be tested for COVID-19. Also Read - Ajaz Khan, Not Eijaz Khan: Twitterati Confuse Two Names, Bigg Boss 14 Star Says 'Wear Spectacles'

Ajaz Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where he’s currently undergoing treatment and has been isolated. News agency ANI tweeted, “Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB” Also Read - Ajaz Khan Drugs Case Update: NCB Suspects he Supplies Drugs at Bollywood Parties, Consumes Them

Ajaz Khan was arrested last week for his alleged involvement with the Batata Gang. The NCB earlier said his name cropped up during the interrogation of Shadab Batata, the leader of the gang. NCB suspects Ajaz to be both the consumer and the supplier of drugs. The agency also suspects that he supplies drugs at Bollywood parties. However, the interrogation is still on.

The anti-narcotics agency has recovered a chat between Ajaz and Shadab that suggests that they were involved in drug dealing together. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede added that they are sending Ajaz’s phone to the forensic lab to extract the conversations that he might have deleted. The daily quoted him as saying, “Shadab was arrested last week and Ajaz was in contact with him. We suspect Ajaz may have deleted the WhatsApp chats between Shadab and him. We will send Ajaz’s mobile phone to the forensic lab.

It was in a separate NCB raid last month that the agency had arrested Shadab with drugs worth Rs 2 crore. He has been in NCB’s custody ever since.