A day after American pop sensation Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg called for support towards Indian Farmers’ protesting against Farmers’ law, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, producer-director Karan Johar, and singer Kailash Kher have now extended support towards Centre’s call to stay united against ‘propaganda’ against India’s politics. Also Read - After Rihanna's Tweet on Farmers' Protest, Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Jay Sean And Others Extend Support

Sharing MEA statement, Akshay tweeted, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.” Also Read - Koena Mitra Says ‘Poor Farmers Can Afford Rihanna Too’, Jazzy B Responds ‘Will Give You Tips’

Ajay Devgn asked to ‘not fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies’. He wrote, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting.”

Karan Johar too voiced support towards government and tweeted, “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth.”

Bollywood celebrities were reacting to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which stated that celebrities should refrain from commenting on Farmers’ protest issue and try to get a ‘proper understanding of the issue’. The statement reads, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

On Tuesday evening, Rihanna tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”



Many international celebrities came forward to extend their support to the Farmers’ protest.