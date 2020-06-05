Actor Akshay Kumar has found a place on Forbes List of 100 world’s highest-paid celebrities. The actor is the only Indian celebrity on the list with the earnings of USD 48.5 million that amounts to nearly Rs 366 crore. These are the estimated pre-tax earnings of the actor from the period of June 2019 to May 2020. The list is topped by international star Kylie Jenner whose estimated pre-tax earnings are kept at USD 590 million which equals nearly Rs 4,453 crore. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Demands 'Strict Action Against Culprits' Who Offered Crackers-Stuffed Pineapple to Pregnant Elephant in Kerala

Interestingly, even though Akshay has managed to be on the list, he has actually gone down from his earlier position of 33 to 52nd now. Last year, the actor's pre-tax estimated earnings were kept at USD 65 million which equals nearly Rs 490 crore.

Akshay has believed to have cracked a deal of USD 10 million (around Rs 75 crore) with digital giant Amazon Prime Video for his debut web-series titled The End and that's one of the strong reasons behind his presence on the list. As mentioned in the report, he is getting USD 13 million, roughly Rs 100 crore, for his upcoming movies Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay has beaten the likes of Conor Mc Gregor, Jennifer Lopez Will Smith, Rihanna, Jackie Chan and Adam Sandler among others to be on the list. The top 10 highest paid celebrities on the list are Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James, Dwayne Johnson.

— with inputs from IANS