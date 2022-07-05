Akshay Kumar on joining politics: Actor Akshay Kumar was recently asked about his plans of joining politics. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, attended an event on Monday where he answered a media question about joining politics in the future. The popular actor reiterated that his job is working in the movies and he would like to think that he’s doing that well.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on R Madhavan's Indirect Dig on Him: 'What Can I Say...'

Akshay Kumar speaks on entering politics

Akshay was speaking at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood that was organised at the Insitute of Directors at London’s Pall Mall. He simply said he is ‘very happy’ doing films when asked the question about his interest in politics. As reported by news agency PTI, the actor was quoted as saying, “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Facing Box Office Clash With Aamir Khan... Again!

Akshay was asked the same question back in 2019 as well when he was present at the event in Delhi. A journalist quizzed him if he has ever thought of joining politics in the future and he said, “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job.” Also Read - ‘Didn’t Even Grow a Real Moustache’: Aditya Chopra Blames Akshay Kumar For Samrat Prithviraj’s Failure?

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie

Akshay enjoys the position of being one of the top actors in India today. The actor began his journey in the film industry in 1991 with Saugandh, however, it was through the Khiladi series featuring him that he got his ultimate claim to fame in 1992. The actor’s last movie Prithviraj didn’t do well at the Box Office and was criticised for being unfactual and having bad casting. His next is Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai who also recently directed Akshay in Atrangi Re which starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11.