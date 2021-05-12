Mumbai: On International Nurses Day, actor Akshay Kumar recalled the time when he was tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Taking to Twitter, he heaped praises for the nurses and called them ‘real heroes’. He wrote, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.” Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 31 More Trains Due to Low Occupancy | Full List Here

Reacting to his tweet, one netizen wrote, “Sir Nursing staff are the backbone of our medical system. Their care and healing touch ensures not just medical recovery but the emotional well-being of the patientsThey have led the fight against COVID from the front I salute the nurses of our country on this #InternationalNursesDay.”

While another commented, “Same experience … so much of care and timely monitoring god bless them.”

Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalised. Informing about his health on social media, he wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon.”



Recently, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna procured and donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Talking about the donation, Twinkle shared a post and captioned it, “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”