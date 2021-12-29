Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are on a vacation, and their spectacular photos and videos are making everyone envious. Khiladi Kumar shared yet another amazing photo from their Maldivian vacation on his wife’s birthday. Both of them can be seen wearing blue while posing in front of a blue sea with a clear blue sky in the background. To wish his lady love on her special day, Akshay went all romantic and poetic.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Twin in Brown as They Leave For a Romantic Getaway on New Year - See Pics From Airport

Twinkle and Akshay left for a quick vacation to celebrate her 48th birthday. In his birthday post on Instagram that is now going viral, he says that even the blues are easy to handle when she is by his side. The caption reads, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina (sic).” Also Read - Shraddha Arya Gives a Glimpse of Her Romantic Getaway With Husband Rahul Nagal

The couple’s daughter, Nitara, has joined them in the Maldives. They arrived at the destination earlier this week, just in time for the start of the new year. In another post, birthday girl Twinkle released a video from the Maldives in which she strolled towards their cottage and then ran to hug Nitara. While cycling barefoot, the Sooryavanshi actor also posted a video.

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday date with her late father, actor Rajesh Khanna. She uploaded an old monochrome photograph of Twinkle kissing her father on the cheek on Instagram. She captioned the post, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever (sic).”

We wish Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna a very happy birthday and hope she continues to not hold back!