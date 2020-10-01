Actor Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The film also marks the first Bollywood film to complete its shooting during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Akshay took to Instagram to announce the news and unveiled a new poster of the film. In the poster, Akshay looks dapper all suited up and sunglasses. He also promises an exciting adventure with Bell Bottom. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani To Have Theatrical Release In Overseas Market

Check out the poster here:



The team of Bell Bottom completed Scotland’s schedule a while ago. Director Ranjit M Tewari has perfectly summoned his experience and wrote, “An experience of a lifetime. Making the impossible POSSIBLE! Thank you to each and every crew member whose unmatched dedication made this happen.”

Huma Qureshi also shared the poster and captioned it, “Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!!” While Lara Dutta posted, “Safety, Style & a whole lot of Swag put together! This one’s super special for everything it has managed to achieve.”

Vaani Kapoor also shared, “Shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’ was a really fun and good experience. Despite the challenges with the ongoing pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit.”

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar is a spy thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on April 2, 2021.