Mumbai: The shooting for Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan has finally begun on Monday. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Rakha Bandhan is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Vs The Undertaker For A 'Real Match'? Khiladi Kumar Has This Hilarious Response

Akshay Kumar took to social media sharing a picture from the sets of the movie in which he can be seen sitting with Rai. Akshay is wearing a yellow kurta with trousers. Sharing the picture, Akshay mentioned that he dedicates this film to his sister Alka. “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond ♥️ Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes (sic),” he wrote. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Was Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty, Not a Star: Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj in Trouble? Actor’s Effigy Burnt in Chandigarh - Here's Why

Actor Huma Qureshi took to the comment section showering love and wrote, ‘Awwww’. Several other fans also expressed excitement and wished luck to Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as they begin shoot for the movie.

AKSHAY KUMAR: ‘RAKSHA BANDHAN’ SHOOT BEGINS… #RakshaBandhan – starring #AkshayKumar and #BhumiPednekar – commences shoot today… Directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films… #Zee Studios presentation. pic.twitter.com/cjiEaucAj0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2021

This is the second time Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai have come together for a movie. They earlier collaborated for Atrangi Re. Raksha Bandhan is based on a life of a man who has 4 sisters and does everything he can to give them a good life.