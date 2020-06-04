The report of the death of a pregnant elephant after she was offered a cracker filled pineapple to eat, has caused an uproar in the entire nation. Celebs, too, have taken to social media to mourn the death of the elephant and to express disgust over the incident. Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted about the incident and mentioned how this is an example of the most heinous act done by humans. The actor demanded strict action against those who are responsible for murdering the pregnant elephant. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Kerala Elephant Tragedy, Call For Stringent Action Against Perpetrators

He posted the picture of the dead elephant on Twitter and wrote, “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter” (sic) Also Read - Kerala Elephant Death: Heartbroken Celebs Mourn Elephant Who Ate Cracker-Filled Pineapple



This is yet another incident of animal cruelty in a country where elephant-faced god is worshipped before other deities in Hindu culture. The incident happened in Kerala, a state that reportedly has a 100 per cent literacy rate. Apart from Akshay, stars like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Virat Kohli among others also expressed shock and mentioned they were appalled to know about the incident.

The pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Silent Valley Forest was strolling in the village area seeking food when a local offered her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. As she ate the fruit, it exploded in her mouth leaving her extremely wounded. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to chew anything. The elephant stood in a river to get some relief from the burns and died standing still.