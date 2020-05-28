Actor Akshay Kumar has once again set an example by helping the wage workers in times of distress amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a report in ABP, the actor donated a sum of Rs 45 lakh to the Cine And TV Artistes Association. The news was confirmed by the Joint Secretary of CINTAA – Amit Behl, who revealed that the sum donated by Akshay was further transferred to the bank accounts of the employees. Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Set to be Demolished For Being Unused Amid Lockdown

The sum of 45 lakh that Akshay donated to the association was divided into Rs 3000 for each employee. Behl said, “Akshay Kumar extended financial help of Rs 45 lakhs to CINTAA. We have deposited Rs 3000 each in the account of 1500 artists and workers associated with CINTAA yesterday. CINTAA had communicated about the financial crisis of the artist and workers amid the lockdown to Sajid Nadiadwala, who informed Akshay about the same.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Resumes Outdoor Shooting For Public Service Film Amidst Lockdown With Mask

This came after the many donations that Akshay has already made to various associations in the past. He first donated to the PM CARES fund and deposited an amount of whopping Rs 25 crore. Akshay also donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police after hearing about the police officer who died of the coronavirus while on duty as Mumbai Police faced a scarcity of the protective gear. The actor also came forward to help the owner of Mumbai’s famous Gaiety Galaxy when news came out that the man had taken a bank loan to provide salaries to his employees. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 28: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 2 cr to Mumbai Police After 3 Personnel Die of Coronavirus

On the work front, Akshay is one of the actors who’s waiting to make it big on-screen once the normalcy returns and theatres are allowed to re-open in the country. He has got two biggies to hit the screens. While Laxxmi Bomb was going to be the big Eid release this year, his other film – Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, was expected to release in March.