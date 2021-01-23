Actor Akshay Kumar has booked Republic Day, 2022 for the release of his next biggie titled Bachchan Pandey. The popular actor made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning. He posted a picture of his character from the film and wrote ‘His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!” (sic) Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom To Have Direct-To-OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video?

Akshay Kumar has reunited with his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon for the Farhad Samji-directorial. The actor looks all menacing in the first look as he plays the titular character. The new still shows him looking straight into the camera with one blue eye and a lot of aggression on his face. Earlier, Akshay had released his movies Gabbar (2015), and Airlift (2016) during Republic Day. Both the films were successful at the Box Office and Akshay’s films became synonymous with the patriotic day.

Bachchan Pandey is being produced by Akshay’s frequent collaborator Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi in important roles. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty-directorial Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to hit the screens in March last year. However, after the pandemic ruined all the plans, the makers are now thinking of making it the big Holi release this year. Akshay has also got Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re in the pipeline for the release this year.

Your thoughts on Akshay’s look in Bachchan Pandey?