Actor Akshay Kumar has posted a new video from his family vacation in the Maldives and it has left the internet in splits. The actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been sharing photos from their family getaway on Instagram for the past few days and now on the last day of the trip, the Laxmii actor dropped a hilarious video.

Akshay who is known for performing his own stunts in movies pulled a stunt at the request of his daughter Nitara but failed miserably. In the video, he can be seen going down the water slide on his daughter's favourite fish floatie. However, it turned out to be a bumpy ride for Akshay Kumar as he struggled on the tiny float.

Akshay Kumar's daughter could be heard laughing in the background of the video as he fell from the water slide. "Last day of the holiday…guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh," Akshay Kumar said in the caption of his post.

The video has already received nearly 5 lakh likes and hundreds of commenters showered laughing emojis on the post. Three days ago, Akshay Kumar shared a cute-coupley picture from his Maldives vacay of him and Twinkle Khanna. He captioned the post: “Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime”. Akshay’s post recieved 2.4 million likes and heart comment from his wife.

The next day, Twinkle Khanna shared another cute moment from the vacation. “Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :),” she captioned the post.

A family man at heart… isn’t he?