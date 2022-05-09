Akshay Kumar tears up at Prithviraj trailer launch: Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of his upcoming film Prithviraj at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. The actor plays the role of the 12th-century ruler Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the film which is directed by Dr Dhandraprakash Dwivedi. Akshay said at the event that he wants this YRF entertainer to be watched by students all over the world because it talks about the valour of an Indian ruler that would encourage kids to do well in their lives.Also Read - Prithviraj Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Wonder if This is a 'Fan-Made Trailer' - Check Interesting Tweets

At one point while speaking about the film and how it’s so close to his heart, Akshay choked up. The actor, who is known for his professionalism and hardwork in the industry, remembered his mother Aruna Bhatia. Akshay’s mother passed away earlier this year and at the event, he mentioned that if she was alive, she would have been immensely proud of him for doing this film. “I wish agar meri maa hoti to she would have been so proud…” he said. The actor went emotional and couldn’t say anything thereafter. Also Read - Prithviraj Trailer Gives Padmaavat Vibes, Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar Bring a Large-Scale Epic Drama - Watch

The actor said the story of Prithviraj Chauhan doesn’t find a substantial space in the curriculum of the students in India and rather gets summed up in one paragraph here and there. Akshay requested the government to make it mandatory for all to watch his film and also add more about the famous ruler in the books. “It’s an educational film. Mai chahunga ki baccha-baccha is film ko dekhe. Aur sarkaar se bhi nivedan karunga ki is film ko- ek compulsary chij hai, schoolon mein dikhaya jaaye. Hamari history ke baare mein btaya jaaye, ki kya hua tha kaise hua tha (I want each and every kid in the country to watch this film. I request the government to make it compulsory for all to watch this film in schools. This will help students to know about our history, to know what had happened and how it had happened).”

शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।

Prithviraj also features Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chandravardai, Manav Vij as invader Muhammad Ghori, and Ashutosh Rana as Sanyogita’s father Jayachandra. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and it’s releasing in theatres on June 3.