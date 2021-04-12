Akshay Kumar has tested negative for COVID-19 after eight days of testing positive. The actor is back home to his family and ‘All is Well’ with him. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna posted a quirky caricature of themselves and captioned it, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell.” In the photos, their caricature can be seen standing together and Twinkle holds Mrs Funnybones’ book. Also Read - Lovely to Watch Prithvi bat so Effortlessly: Shikhar Dhawan

Check Out The Post Here:



A couple of days ago, Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalised. Informing about his health on social media, he wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



As a precautionary measure, Ram Setu actors Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez also home-isolated themselves after 45 members from the Crew of the film, Ram Setu, tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot of Ram Setu has been halted for now. A source close to Nushrat had said, “Just when Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated herself. She is taking all the precautionary measures, as advised to her by the doctors, to keep best health for when the shoot resumes.”