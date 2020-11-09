Ahead of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii’s release on Disney Plus Hotstar, here we bring you all the facts about the film. Also Read - 'Twinkle Bomb' Replies to Trolls Attacking Her For Husband's Movie Laxmii, Says 'I am Flattered'

♦ The film will release on November 9 and will have a direct-to-OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

♦ The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

♦ Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Kiara Advani

♦ Akshay and Kiara also hosted a premiere of the film in Delhi on Saturday

♦ Ahead of the release, the fans trended hashtag #LaxmiiKalAaRahiHai on Sunday

♦ Laxmii is a horror-comedy, which features Akshay Kumar as a transgender

♦ Akshay’s role as Laxmii creaed a lot of buzz and was surrounded with controversy. The name of the film was changed to Laxmii from ‘Laxmii Bomb after protests by Hindu outfits, who alleged that name of the film hurts Hindu sentiments. While some pointed out the stereotypical portrayal of transgender community while other’s felt it insults the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

♦ Laxmii is the remake of 2011 Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

♦ The film also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.

♦ Laxmii Bomb is the first release of Akshay Kumar in the year 2020.

♦ The film is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

♦ The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and will mark the second collaboration of Kiara with Akshay after Good Newwz. In the film, Akshay plays the role of possessed transgender named Laxxmi. It is a remake of Raghava Lawrence's Tamil film Kanchana. The horror-comedy also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, and Tarun Arora.