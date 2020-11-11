Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has been rated the worst movie ever in Bollywood with a poor 2.3/10 rating. The action-comedy-horror film may have not gne a similar scanner of nepotism, its loud acting as pointed out by several critics will answer the free-falling IMDb ratings. Rohit Vats for News 18 wrote, “Just when you thought life can’t be more ridiculous in the remaining days of 2020, Akshay Kumar smashes our senses with his new supernatural flick Laxmii, previously titled Laxmmi Bomb. It also gives Sadak 2 an outside chance to redeem itself as the second worst film of the year. It’s a complete mockery of the audience’s intelligence and a big blow to Disney+ Hotstar’s chances to stand in the way of other major Indian OTT players.” Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's New Maldives Honeymoon Pictures Are Absolutely Romantic And Stunning

Akshay Kumar's film has an average vote of 2.4/10 with more than 12,000 1-star ratings.. The film has undoubtedly undergone a similar fate as Sadak 2. Meanwhile, the film has become the biggest movie opening ever and has even beaten the records of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, which was released earlier this year on July 24. Laxmii had a direct-to-OTT release amid the coronavirus scare and did not release it in theatres. However, the film will be having an overseas release in cinema halls.

Laxmii is the remake of 2011 Tamil film 'Muni 2: Kanchana' which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and will mark the second collaboration of Kiara with Akshay after Good Newwz. In the film, Akshay plays the role of possessed transgender named Laxxmi. It is a remake of Raghava Lawrence's Tamil film Kanchana. The horror-comedy also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, and Tarun Arora.